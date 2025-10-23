The Peoria Rivermen, PNC Bank Team up to Boost Early Education with Debut of "Goals for Great"

Published on October 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are teaming up with PNC Bank to launch "Goals for Great", a dynamic new initiative which combines the excitement of sports with the power of giving. For every goal scored by the Rivermen at home during the 2025-2026 season, PNC will donate $50 to support high-quality early education through the Peoria Public Schools Foundation.

This marks the first time the Rivermen have launched an initiative focused on early childhood learning. "Goals for Great" kicks off Oct. 24 at the Rivermen's first home game at Carver Arena and will run through the final home game April 4, 2026.

The donation will reflect both the team's offensive success and the shared commitment of PNC Bank and the team to advancing early education opportunities in the greater Peoria community. Donations will be distributed by the Peoria Public Schools Foundation to directly support the Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center, which provides essential early learning programs to prepare Peoria's youngest students for lifelong success.

"PNC Bank's generosity directly supports local students and their families, reinforcing the Rivermen's mission to make a positive impact both on and off the ice," said Andrew Cohen, director of Business Development of the Peoria Rivermen. "We're proud to team up with an organization that shares our passion for helping Peoria's youngest learners grow, thrive and succeed."

The "Goals for Great" campaign aims to raise awareness and funding for high quality early education, ensuring children have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

"For over 20 years, PNC has supported high quality early childhood education for millions of children nationwide, including right here in Peoria," said Brian Ray, PNC regional president for central Illinois. "When children start kindergarten ready to learn, they're more likely to succeed, graduate on time, pursue higher education and build financial stable futures. We're proud to be part of this effort - because every time the Rivermen light the lamp, it's a win for our classrooms and Peoria's future."

PNC has a history of providing philanthropic support to early education centers across Central Illinois, including the investment of a new outdoor nature-based play and learning space this year at Valeska Hinton.

