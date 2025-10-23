Dawgs Release Forward Jared Christy

Published on October 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Jared Christy has been placed on waivers.

Christy had signed with Roanoke earlier this week after completing his first two pro seasons within the SPHL and overseas in France. After finishing his senior season at the University of New England (NCAA-DIII) in the spring of 2023, Christy appeared in two games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. The Cypress, California native appeared in two games for the Evansville Thunderbolts early in the 2023-2024 season before heading to Europe. Christy played in 10 games for Neuilly-sur-Marne in France's second division that year, notching one goal, five assists, two penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in 10 games played. The 27-year-old forward started last season back in France for Evry-Viry in France's third division, where he buried 13 goals, helped on 11 assists, and added eight penalty minutes in just 13 games played. Christy went on to join the Birmingham Bulls in late January, tallying three goals, three assists, 15 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating for the Bulls in 21 games played. The five-foot-ten forward was back with Birmingham to start this season before he was placed on waivers last Thursday, and Roanoke claimed his rights on Friday. Before turning pro, Christy played four seasons at the University of New England, finishing with 35 goals, 41 assists, and a plus-33 rating in 74 career games at the collegiate level. Christy also played two years of junior hockey in the NAHL, where he record 63 points in 79 games from 2017-2019.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 24 before returning home to host Knoxville on Saturday, October 25 at Berglund Center. Saturday's game is Scooby Doo Night, sponsored by K92.3 FM. Puck drop for Saturday's contest is slated for 7:05 P.M. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.