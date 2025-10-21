SPHL Suspends Roanoke's Martin for Two Games

ROANOKE, VA - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Roanoke defenseman Bryce Martin has been fined and suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized slashing incident and resulting altercation in Roanoke's game against Huntsville on October 17. Martin was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct (continuing altercation) in the third period against the Havoc. Martin will miss Roanoke's games against Knoxville on Friday and Saturday.

Martin is in his fifth season with Roanoke, boasting 96 games played in the blue and gold since 2020. In his time with the Dawgs, the Ridgeway, Ontario native has tallied five goals, 32 assists, an even plus/minus rating, and 203 penalty minutes during regular season action, while adding five assists and a plus-three rating in 12 career postseason games for Roanoke. The five-foot-nine defenseman is fresh off his best season for the Dawgs, after notching five goals, 19 assists, a plus-10 rating, and 100 penalty minutes in 42 games played in the 2024-25 regular season. Martin has also played in 49 ECHL games since 2021, recording three goals, one assist, and 47 penalty minutes during stints with the Adirondack Thunder, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 28-year-old finished the 2023-24 season in Finland (Mestis) with FPS, notching one goal, eight assists, and 40 penalty minutes in 11 total games. Martin also put up seven goals, 11 assists, and 67 penalty minutes during the course of two seasons in the FPHL from 2019-2021.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 24 before returning home to host Knoxville on Saturday, October 25 at Berglund Center. Saturday's game is Scooby Doo Night, sponsored by K92.3 FM. Puck drop for Saturday's contest is slated for 7:05 P.M. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







