Dawgs Stuck in the Box Late, Dropped, 3-2, by Pensacola

Published on December 5, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (8-7-2) couldn't maintain their lead from an onslaught of power play goals in the third period by the first-place Pensacola Ice Flyers (12-3-1), as Roanoke fell 3-2 on Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. Ricky Boysen and Travis Broughman both scored goals, Benjamin Lindberg had an assist in his Roanoke debut, and Brody Claeys made 32 saves for the Dawgs.

Both teams created strong chances to score in the opening period, but it was Roanoke's first power play that allowed the visitors to open the scoring. After two good looks from the first power play unit by both Broughman and Noah Finstrom, the second unit lit the lamp when Boysen redirected a shot from the left-wing point by Benjamin Lindberg to make it 1-0 at 7:58. The Dawgs had a pair of excellent breakaway looks as well for Marcus Fechko and Khristian Acosta, but couldn't quite add on to the lead. Roanoke also killed off one Pensacola power play, and despite a 16-8 shots on goal advantage for the Ice Flyers, the Dawgs took the one-goal lead to the first break.

The Dawgs started the second period with less than a minute left on the power play stemming from a Pensacola penalty late in the first period, but Roanoke wasn't able to capitalize on that chance, or a third power play chance that came after Pensacola's Lukas Jirousek was called for tripping at 4:13. Broughman peppered the Pensacola net with a handful of nice shots in the frame, and a 2-on-0 chance for Fechko and Joe Widmar gave Roanoke a good look as well, but the Dawgs came up empty. Pensacola captain Ethan Price and Roanoke's Gehrig Lindberg each received double-minor penalties for roughing late in the frame, and a late penalty committed by the Dawgs would give the Ice Flyers a power play extending into the final 20 minutes. However, Roanoke still led 1-0 after 40 minutes, having outshot Pensacola 8-4 in the middle period of action.

The Ice Flyers would capitalize on that power play that carried over from the prior frame to start the third period, as Mike Moran tied the game at 1-1 just 40 seconds into the period. Another pair of Roanoke penalties put the visitors on the wrong end of a 5-on-3 penalty kill, and Pensacola would take the lead. Cooper Jones ripped a shot to the back of the net at the 7:00 mark for the go-ahead goal. Jirousek then made it 3-1 on a tip-in finish at 7:36. A match penalty to Roanoke's Gustav Müller at 9:22 for an illegal check to the head call would eject the Roanoke winger from the game. Still, Pensacola's red-hot power play suddenly failed to take advantage of the five-minute major opportunity. Roanoke would have life late on with the extra attacker on for Claeys, as Broughman's missile from the top of the right-wing circle found the back of the net to make it a 3-2 game with 65 seconds left. The Dawgs simply ran out of time to make any more of a comeback in the one-goal defeat.

Ty Taylor stopped 24-of-26 shots faced in net for Pensacola. The Dawgs were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Ice Flyers went 3-for-5 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, December 6, at the Pensacola Bay Center at 8:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.