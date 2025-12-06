Marksmen Down Rivermen in Barn Burner

Published on December 5, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Peoria Rivermen 5-4 on Friday night.

Newly-acquired Sam Dabrowski opened the scoring in his Marksmen debut 3:12 into the opening frame, catching a dish from Graeme McCrory and John Moncovich to put the Marksmen up 1-0, for the lone goal of the period.

Shane Murphy continued the trend for the new additions to the lineup, making it 2-0 2:45 into the middle frame, set up by Sam Dabrowski. Michael McChesney put the Rivermen on the board at 7:16, set up by Alec Baer making it 2-1 on the man advantage. Griffen Fox added another power play goal at 10:45, set up by Garrett Devine and Cory Dennis to round out the middle frame, making it 2-2.

Fayetteville went 3-of-3 when it came to the newly acquired assets finding the back of the net, as Matt Wiesner tipped home a power play tally on the doorstep at 2:45, making it 3-2, set up by John Moncovich and Tim Kim. Alex Davis quickly made it 4-2 for his first professional goal, jamming home a rebound at 3:51 set up by John Moncovich and Graeme McCrory. Alec Baer answered back with another power play goal at 9:50, set up by Griffen Fox and Mike Gelatt making it 4-3. Dylan Massie tied the game up again at 12:39, set up by Garrett Devine and Braydon Barker to make it 4-4. Graeme McCrory netted his third game-winner and second power play goal of the season at 14:53, set up by Shane Murphy to secure the 5-4 final.

Colby Muise stopped 30-of-34 shots in the Marksmen win and Nick Latinovich stopped 19-of-24 in the Rivermen effort.

Fayetteville and Peoria square off again tomorrow for the second leg of a three-in-three for Video Game Night presented by Stop Button Bar + Arcade. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST.







