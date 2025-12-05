Mayhem Welcome Back Caleb Huffman

SPHL

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have activated defenseman Caleb Huffman from team suspension ahead of their game against Evansville this evening.

Huffman, 23, from Fairbanks, Alaska, returns to the Mayhem after stepping away from hockey briefly following his SPHL debut with the team in their season-opener against Pensacola. Huffman was signed to a five-game PTO before the beginning of the season after spending training camp with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. He will be able to finish out the four remaining games of his PTO before counting against the Mayhem's 19-man roster.

The move will keep the Mayhem with a full six-man defense corps, after Domenic Della Civita was placed on team suspension, and Nick Dineen remains on injured reserve.

Huffman played parts of two seasons with NCAA division-I University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he skated in 42 games and accumulated 63 penalty minutes and two points. He made his professional debut with the Thunder last season, skating in six games.

The Mayhem return home Saturday at 6:00 PM to take on the Huntsville for Pack the Plex. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







