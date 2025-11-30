Mayhem Lack Scoring in Loss to Storm

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem showed fight to the end but did not have enough of a scoring touch on Disney Night to fall to the Quad City Storm 3-1.

Both teams came out looking to feel the other out and were not overly aggressive. No real action happened until 8:29 into the period where there was a battle in front of the Macon net that had several players including goaltender Bailey Brkin falling on the ice. Somehow the puck found its way across the goal line giving Quad City the lead. Despite the goal, the feeling each other out tone continued throughout the period where the Mayhem out shot the Storm 10-9. Late in the period with just 32 seconds to go, Stefan Miklakos was skating the puck up the defensive zone when Quad City's Devin Sanders went to hit Miklakos and clipped Miklakos' knee. Miklakos did leave to the locker room but returned for the following period. Domenic Della Civita did not take exception to this and dropped the gloves with Sanders. The Mayhem went on the power play after the dust settled and did not score but had 1:27 remaining on the power play going into the period down 1-0.

The Mayhem did not generate much on the rest of the power play till late. After the Penalty expired, the pace and play increased that made for an entertaining period. Max Messier took a slashing penalty and the Mayhem did a great job defending with a lot of blocked shots. Brkin was able to stop all shots he faced in the second which allowed for confidence to build in the Mayhem. Eventually, about 12 minutes in, Michael Krupinski skated the puck down the ice on a rush and dished the puck behind everyone to a trailing Conor Witherspoon who took his time to absolutely snipe one past Luke Lush. The rest of the period saw no scoring but both teams traded many chances and were not afraid to be physical. A 1-1 tied game sets the stage for an entertaining finish.

The third was another tightly played period. For the first time, Quad City seemed to have a slight edge and dictate the play a little more than Macon. The bulk of the chances were off rushes for the Mayhem in contrast to Quad City finding success with creating traffic in front of Brkin. Noah Massie, who was credited with the goal earlier, shot one through traffic that found its way into the net and put the Mayhem's back against the wall. Mayhem tried to fight back and came close several times but could not prevail. An empty net goal for Quad City would put the final nail in the coffin for a final 3-1 score.

