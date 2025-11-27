Macon Pulls out Gutsy SO Win over Evansville

Published on November 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem dedicated their gutsy win to Justin Thompson after taking down the Evansville Thunderbolts in shootout fashion, 4-3.

The Mayhem came out of the gate ready to battle, and drew a penalty just 29 seconds onto the game. Macon did not score on the power play but gained momentum. Stefan Miklakos and John Kaljian found themselves on a 2-on-1 where Miklakos made a quick pass over to Kaljian who stuffed it in for an early lead. Evansville made a push back, but the Mayhem held strong with good defensive structure making it easier for Bailey Brkin who saved all 10 shots he faced. Mayhem took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Macon continued their strong play with 2 goals in the first five minutes of the second period. First, Connor May scored on a rush after the Thunderbolts hit the post at the other end. Not long after, Matteo Ybarra showcased his filthy mitts with an amazing goal that gave Macon the 3-0 lead. From there Evansville began to claw back. While on the penalty kill, Connor Witherspoon was called for a double-minor for high-sticking that gave an extended power play to the Thunderbolts and a long 5-on-3 power play. Macon killed off the 5-on-3, but Matthew Hobbs tipped one past Brkin during the second half of the double-minor. From there, Evansville continued to put pressure on and eventually Keanan Stewart found the back of the net. After an eventful second, Macon still had the lead, 3-2.

Similar to the first two periods, Macon came out hot with many chances but could not find the same scoring. The Mayhem were able to draw a penalty but could not capitalize on that opportunity. Evansville then began their final push back, still down a goal. Macon killed off two penalties rather impressively blocking many shots like they had been all night. In the late moments of the period, with the goaltender pulled, Myles Abbate sent a long shot through a screen that found the net for Evansville's equalizer. Tied at three, this one headed to overtime.

Overtime was not the most action packed with chances, but both teams had some looks. Neither team was able to generate enough and so the game headed to a shootout. 10 rounds were needed in the shootout. Brkin stopped 9 of the 10 shootout attempts he faced and thanks to Evan Beers, the Mayhem were able to take the win home for Justin Thompson whom they dedicated the win to.

The Mayhem are in Knoxville Friday night before returning home for Disney Night this Saturday when the Mayhem take on the Quad City Storm at 6:00 PM ET.







