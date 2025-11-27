Rivermen Come from Behind to Down Storm 3-2

Published on November 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - On the eve before Thanksgiving, the Peoria Rivermen (8-4-0) came from behind in the third period to defeat the Quad City Storm (3-8-1) by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, IL. Alec Baer, Brandon McNamara, and Michael McChesney scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Jack Bostedt picked up his fourth victory of the season.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Friday, November 28, as they host the defending President's Cup champion Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena for a Friday-Saturday series. The face-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on both nights.

FIRST PERIOD

Quad City was able to strike first courtesy of their captain Tommy Tsicos, who unloaded a heavy slapshot from the top of the circles. Tsicos's second goal of the year set the tone early in the contest, but the Rivermen soon responded on their first power play. Coming into Wednesday, the Rivermen had been scoreless in their last 10 power-play trips. That ended when Braydon Barker received a pass along the right-wing wall from Brandon McNamara. Barker skated a few strides toward the net before sending a quick pass to the opposite circle to Alec Baer, who held on to the puck to bait goaltender Zane Steeves out of his net to challenge him, and Baer elevated his shot into the top-right corner. The goal by Baer ended a four-game point drought and tied the contest 1-1.

SECOND PERIOD

In a frustrating middle period, the Rivermen saw Quad City take the lead on a power-play rebound from Brandon Stojcevski to re-take the lead 2-1. The Rivermen had the tying goal called back as Daniel Chartrand emerged out of the penalty box and found a dumped-in puck in the offensive zone. Chartrand wrapped the puck around to the net and seemingly managed to stuff the puck past goaltender Zane Steeves. But after further deliberation, the officials overturned the goal, and the Rivermen trailed 2-1 going into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

Quad City came on strong in the third period, pinning the Rivermen in their own zone for much of the first half of the period. But Jack Bostedt and the Rivermen held firm through a relentless Quad City attack. Late in the third, the Rivermen drew a penalty from right in front of the net. That's when the Rivermen went to work. Off the power-play draw, Alec Baer received the puck in the high slot and rifled a wrist shot low toward the net. The shot was deflected by Brandon McNamara in front of the net and was redirected past Steeves. McNamara's second of the season tied the contest up 2-2. Peoria added on the dagger less than two minutes later after Michael McChesney skated through contact from the top of the left-wing circle and cut across the top of the slot to the right-wing circle. McChesney then sent a quick shot toward the net that sailed past Steeve's glove. Up 3-2 on McChesney's 10th of the year, the Rivermen locked down the neutral zone and didn't allow the Storm many offensive chances in the final few minutes. The Rivermen skated to a 3-2 victory on the road and their second straight against the Storm. Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt finished with 35 saves on 37 Quad City shots.







SPHL Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.