Kent Scores Twice, Fatbacks Extend Win Streak to Three
Published on November 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Fatbacks, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Birmingham Bulls 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Sam Anzai wired home the lone goal of the first period with a wrister from the top of the left circle at 16:15, set up by Mike Moran and Blake Holmes to put Fayetteville up 1-0.
Tim Kent found a lane through netfront traffic, capitalizing on a power play, set up by Cayden Cahill and John Moncovich, making it 2-0 at 14:28 into the second. Tim Kent would tally another at 18:43, making it 3-0 off of an odd-angle shot set up by Graeme McCrory and John Moncovich.
Birmingham got on the board 6:56 into the final frame, via Kevin Sadovski's power play tally, set up by Arkhip Ledziankou and Macgregor Sinclair, making it 3-1. Less than a minute after, Graeme McCrory answered back with Fayetteville's first short-handed goal of the season at 7:53, set up by Mike Moran to secure the 4-1 final.
Colby Muise stopped 25-of-26 in the Fatbacks' win and Jacob Mucitelli stopped 16-of-20 in the Bulls' effort.
Next up for Fayetteville is a road contest against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Nov. 28. Puck drop from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.
The Marksmen return home on Saturday, Nov. 29 to host Roanoke for Wizardry Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/
SPHL Stories from November 26, 2025
- Kent Scores Twice, Fatbacks Extend Win Streak to Three - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Cold Night for Havoc in Decisive Road Loss to Ice Flyers - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Flyers Blow away Huntsville - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Thunderbolts Rally from 3-Goal Deficit, Earn Point in Shootout Loss - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Macon Pulls out Gutsy SO Win over Evansville - Macon Mayhem
- Rivermen Come from Behind to Down Storm 3-2 - Peoria Rivermen
- Dawgs Rally Late from Big Deficit, Lose 7-4 to Knoxville - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Bears Crush Rail Yard Dawgs with Massive Second Period - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Game Preview: November 26 vs Huntsville - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Peoria Travels to Quad City on Wednesday Before Hosting Evansville this Weekend - Peoria Rivermen
- Kyle Soper Returns; Button Activated Ahead of Three-Game Week - Knoxville Ice Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.