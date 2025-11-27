Kent Scores Twice, Fatbacks Extend Win Streak to Three

Published on November 26, 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Fatbacks, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Birmingham Bulls 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Sam Anzai wired home the lone goal of the first period with a wrister from the top of the left circle at 16:15, set up by Mike Moran and Blake Holmes to put Fayetteville up 1-0.

Tim Kent found a lane through netfront traffic, capitalizing on a power play, set up by Cayden Cahill and John Moncovich, making it 2-0 at 14:28 into the second. Tim Kent would tally another at 18:43, making it 3-0 off of an odd-angle shot set up by Graeme McCrory and John Moncovich.

Birmingham got on the board 6:56 into the final frame, via Kevin Sadovski's power play tally, set up by Arkhip Ledziankou and Macgregor Sinclair, making it 3-1. Less than a minute after, Graeme McCrory answered back with Fayetteville's first short-handed goal of the season at 7:53, set up by Mike Moran to secure the 4-1 final.

Colby Muise stopped 25-of-26 in the Fatbacks' win and Jacob Mucitelli stopped 16-of-20 in the Bulls' effort.

Next up for Fayetteville is a road contest against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Nov. 28. Puck drop from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Saturday, Nov. 29 to host Roanoke for Wizardry Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







