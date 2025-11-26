Peoria Travels to Quad City on Wednesday Before Hosting Evansville this Weekend

November 26, 2025

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (7-4-0) are set for a busy week over Thanksgiving as they travel to take on the Quad City Storm (3-7-1) on Wednesday, November 26, before returning home to face off against the Evansville Thunderbolts (9-2-0) on Friday and Saturday, November 28 and 29 at Carver Arena. Face-off for Friday and Saturday's games is set for 7:15 pm.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm tonight for the third consecutive matchup (Peoria won the last meeting 2-0 in Moline on Saturday night) at 6:10 pm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK. On Friday, the Rivermen will be back on home ice to host the Evansville Thunderbolts for the first time this season on Friday and Saturday at 7:15 pm. The Rivermen have partnered with CityLink Stuff-A-Bus campaign and are encouraging fans to bring canned goods or non-perishable food items to the game to donate. The more fans donate, the better their odds of winning a team-signed Rivermen Snoopy specialty jersey raffle on both Friday and Saturday night. One raffle per game.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Peoria Rivermen are currently in a six-game losing streak to the defending Presidents' Cup Champions, dating back to last season. The last time the Rivermen beat the Thunderbolts was back on February 7 of 2025 in a 3-0 victory at the Ford Center. The last time the Rivermen defeated the Thunderbolts in Peoria was back on January 18. The Thunderbolts swept the Rivermen in both the playoffs last season and in this year's only weekend meeting back in Evansville.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria salvaged a weekend split last weekend against the Quad City Storm, winning 2-0 in Moline, IL, after falling 5-2 to the Storm on home ice. The Rivermen currently sit in 4th place in the SPHL standings behind Pensacola, Evansville, and Huntsville.

WHO'S HOT

Goaltender Jack Bostedt was circle in Peoria's victory over the Storm on Saturday, making 27 saves to record his first shutout of the season. Bostedt currently leads all goaltenders in goals-against-average, save percentage, and is tied for the league lead in shutouts this season.

SCOUTING THE STORM AND THUNDERBOLTS

While the Storm gained momentum with their first win over the Rivermen on Friday, it was blunted by their failure to gain offensive momentum on home ice. Quad City boasts the second-worst home winning percentage in the SPHL this year at .214. Peoria leads the season series against the Storm 8 points to 2.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are one of the hottest teams in the SPHL right now, on a seven-game winning streak heading into this weekend's clash with the Rivermen. The Thunderbolts are also undefeated on the road this year, boasting a perfect 3-0 record away from Indiana. Key to Evansville's recent surge is its team defense. The Thunderbolts have only allowed eight goals over the last seven games.







