Rivermen Sign Forward Alex Gagnon, Move Martin & Szmul Back to IR

Published on November 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Alex Gagnon to the active roster ahead of their matchup with the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. That same day, they have also moved defenseman Josh Martin back to the 14-Day Injured Reserve and have moved defenseman Connor Szmul to the 30-Day Injured Reserve list.

Gagnon, a native of Dorval, Quebec in Canada, is in his first season of North American professional hockey this season. Gagnon played in three games earlier this season with the Knoxville Ice Bears after spending two seasons playing overseas in Norway and France. Before starting his professional career, Gagnon played for four years at the NCAA-Division II I level for Albertus M a gnus College and El mira College.

The Rivermen will be in action tonight at 7:10 pm in Moline, IL, against the Quad City Storm. The Rivermen will be back at Carver Arena next Friday and Saturday (November 28-29) against the Evansville Thunderbolts.







SPHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.