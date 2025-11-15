Rivermen Survive Late Roanoke Surge, Win 3-2 in Shootout

Published on November 14, 2025

Peoria Rivermen







ROANOKE, VA - The Peoria Rivermen (6-2-0) survived a late Roanoke Rail Yard Dawg (2-4-2) surge in the second and third periods to win 3-2 in the shootout on Friday night at the Berglund Center. Forward Garrett Devine and defenseman Ayodele Adeniye scored for the Rivermen in the first and second periods. At the same time, goaltender Nick Latinovich made 38 saves on 40 Roanoke shots on net in the victory.

The win marked Peoria's third consecutive victory. The Rivermen will play the Rail Yard Dawgs five more times this season, with the second contest coming on Saturday night to conclude the weekend. The face-off is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

FIRST PERIOD

After an opening flurry of shots and chances in the first couple of minutes, the Rail Yard Dawgs were stunned by a sudden Rivermen stiffening of the defense as Roanoke struggled to move through the neutral zone with speed and possession. Instead, it was Peoria who saw success moving through the middle of the ice, illustrated by Garrett Devine, who stepped into the offensive zone and let go a hard wrist-shot from the top of the left-wing circle that beat Roanoke goaltender Brody Claeys high blocker to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead. Peoria outshot the Dawgs 10-9 in the first period as both sides were 0/1 on the power play.

SECOND PERIOD

The Second period saw some big goals and even bigger saves on both ends of the ice. Claeys robbed forward Michal McChesney right at the side of the net with a quick glove save after the puck pinballed off of his pad right to McChesney. Then, at the other side of the net, Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made quite possibly the save of the year as a quick pass across the low slot found Gustov Muller on the back door. Latinovich dived across from his right to his left and managed to get his blocker in front of the shot to deny Muller's wide-open chance. The Rivermen found the back of the net thanks to Ayodele Adeniye, who took advantage of a bouncing puck that was swept to him by Brandon McNamara. Adeniye corralled the puck and found the back of the net off a quick shot in the high slot to extend Peoria's lead to 2-0. The goal marked Adeniye's first in professional hockey. Though the Rail Yard Dawgs trimmed Peoria's lead to 2-1 off a late two-on-two rush in the last minute, the Rivermen maintained a 2-1 lead into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

Roanoke surged in the third period, out-shooting the Rivermen 17-4 in the third period as Trey Fetchko tied the game off of a turnover behind the Rivermen's net midway through the third period. Roanoke earned a power play leading into overtime.

OVERTIME

The Rail Yard Dawgs spent three of the five minutes on the power play but failed to convert on any of their chances. One shot late in overtime stuck the cross-bar, and another was snagged in mid-air by Latinovich's glove from point-blank range. The Rivermen also had a key chance as Alec Baer was all alone in front of Claeys, but lost the handle after the goaltender dove for the poke-check.

The game was decided in the shootout as Cory Dennis was the lone goal-scorer for Peoria, and netminder Nick Latinovich made five saves to help secure the victory.







