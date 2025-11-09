Rivermen Conquer Storm, 7-2

Published on November 8, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - Rivermen forward Michael McChesney led the way with a hat-trick performance at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on Saturday night as the Rivermen defeated Quad City 7-2 to complete a weekend sweep of the rival Storm.

The Rivermen got on the board first off an odd-man rush as Alec Baer sent a quick pass over to Kylar Fenton on the right side. Fenton, spying McChesney heading to the net, sent a quick pass over to the back door, and McChesney was there to deflect the pass into the net for his third goal of the weekend and first of the night. Quad City got a goal back on an odd-man rush to tie the game, but again the Rivermen responded quickly. A three-on-one rush turned into a three-on-two rush as Garrett Devine, the right side, sent a quick pass to the low slot for McChesney, who quickly one-timed the puck into the back of the net. Thanks to McChesney's efforts, the Rivermen took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Quad City tied the game up 2-2 after a power play goal by Leif Mattson early in the period, but the Rivermen didn't give the Storm long to savor it. Five minutes later, a dump in front of the center ice took a funny deflection off the stanchion, and the puck came free right in front of the net as Quad City netminder Luke Lush went behind his tent of field an expected dump in. Brandon McNamara won a race for the loose puck and fired it into the wide-open net to secure his first goal in professional hockey. A few minutes later, Damon Zimmer won a foot race for the puck along the right-wing boards and one-handed a pass to the slot after drawing two Quad City defenders to him. The pass found Daniel Chartrand right in the low slot, and he made no mistake as he fired a shot low and over the right pad of Lush to extend Peoria's lead to 4-2. While on a five-minute major penalty kill, Braydon Barker was able to clear his zone with a pass to Cory Dennis that turned into a two-on-one short-handed rush with McChesney. Dennis made a picture-perfect back-handed pass to McChesney, who one-timed the puck into the net to secure the first Rivermen hat trick of the season. Up 5-2, Peoria added on another goal late in the period as a power play expired. Barker in the left-wing corner found Tristan Trudel for a tap-in goal right in front to give the Rivermen a commanding 6-2 lead going into the third period.

Cory Dennis added another power-play goal from a hard shot in the high slot to extend the Rivermen's lead to 7-2. Peoria, with the win, improved to a perfect 3-0 mark against Quad City and has out-scored the Storm 16-4. The Rivermen will travel to Roanoke, Virginia, next week for a two-game series with the Rail Yard Dawgs.







SPHL Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.