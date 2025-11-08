SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on November 8, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced that Evansville's Eelis Laaksonen has been suspended one game for an unpenalized slew-footing incident in Game 30, Huntsville at Evansville, played on Friday, November 7.

Laaksonen will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on November 14.







SPHL Stories from November 8, 2025

SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.