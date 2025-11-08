SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on November 8, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced that Evansville's Eelis Laaksonen has been suspended one game for an unpenalized slew-footing incident in Game 30, Huntsville at Evansville, played on Friday, November 7.
Laaksonen will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on November 14.
