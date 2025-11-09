Marksmen Fall to Mayhem, Splitting Weekend Series

Published on November 8, 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night.

Justin Thompson opened up the scoring at 14:18 in the opening frame, putting the Mayhem up 1-0, set up by Alex Cohen.

Graeme McCrory potted home his second of the season on the power play at 18:52, evening the score 1-1, with Tim Kent and Ryan Lieth picking up the helpers.

Stefan Miklakos rounded out the scoring 3:34 into the final frame, off of assists from Justin Thompson and Landon Johnson, securing the 2-1 final.

Colby Muise stopped 36-of-38 shots in the Marksmen efforts and Bailey Brkin stopped 25-of-26 in the Mayhem win.

The Marksmen hit the road for a two-game contest against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, Nov. 14. Puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center is set for 7:05 p.m. CST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 26, against the Birmingham Bulls for Blackout Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







