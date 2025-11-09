Marksmen Fall to Mayhem, Splitting Weekend Series
Published on November 8, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night.
Justin Thompson opened up the scoring at 14:18 in the opening frame, putting the Mayhem up 1-0, set up by Alex Cohen.
Graeme McCrory potted home his second of the season on the power play at 18:52, evening the score 1-1, with Tim Kent and Ryan Lieth picking up the helpers.
Stefan Miklakos rounded out the scoring 3:34 into the final frame, off of assists from Justin Thompson and Landon Johnson, securing the 2-1 final.
Colby Muise stopped 36-of-38 shots in the Marksmen efforts and Bailey Brkin stopped 25-of-26 in the Mayhem win.
The Marksmen hit the road for a two-game contest against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, Nov. 14. Puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center is set for 7:05 p.m. CST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.
Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 26, against the Birmingham Bulls for Blackout Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/
SPHL Stories from November 8, 2025
- Rivermen Conquer Storm, 7-2 - Peoria Rivermen
- Kurapov's Home Run Swing Leads Ice Bears to Overtime Win - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Marksmen Fall to Mayhem, Splitting Weekend Series - Fayetteville Marksmen
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.