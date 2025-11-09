Kurapov's Home Run Swing Leads Ice Bears to Overtime Win

Andrew Kurapov scored the overtime winning goal and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2 on UT Federal Credit Union Home Ice at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday.

The Ice Bears have won three of their last four games. Pensacola had a four-game win streak snapped with the loss.

Kurapov received the puck from Carson Vance at the bottom of the right circle with the Ice Bears on a 4-on-3 power play. Kurapov slid a pass to Tyler Williams in the high slot. Williams' one-timer hit a body in front of the crease and bounced up into the air. Kurapov bounced the off his own chest and swung his stick to knock the puck out of the air and into the net past Logan Flodell.

It was a rewarding win for Knoxville after the Ice Bears fought to held off Pensacola in the third period. Stephen Mundinger, who finished with 33 saves, kept the game level to force overtime with a series of big stops halfway through the last 20. He gloved a look by Shane Bull from the left circle on a Pensacola power play and slid across the crease to turn aside Ethan Price's backhand off a cross-ice pass from short range.

Knoxville scored early when Ryan Kuzmich connected for his first of the season at 2:02 of the first. Robin Liljekvist poked the puck ahead to Blake Tosto at the blue line. Tosto made a smooth backhand centering feed to Kuzmich, who had nobody between him and the crease. Kuzmich drew Flodell out of his crease and slipped a forehand over Flodell's stick. Flodell finished with 34 saves.

Pensacola tied the game on the power play three minutes later when Kyle Burnie found Sam Rhodes with a cross-ice pass to the left circle that allowed the latter to put the puck on an open net behind Stephen Mundinger.

Knoxville retook the lead at 9:18 when Blake Tosto teed off on a loose puck in the left circle and found the top shelf of the net over Flodell's glove side. Carson Vance fed the puck into the zone and Pensacola's Jack Ring mishandled the puck in his own end, allowing Davide Gaeta to drop it back to Tosto, who buried his third goal of the year.

Tyler German scored on a breakaway with five minutes remaining in the second to level the score at the break.

Knoxville continues its current stretch of home games when it welcomes Birmingham on Friday. Pensacola hosts Fayetteville Friday night.







