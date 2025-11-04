Mundinger Named Player of the Week After Big Weekend

Published on November 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The SPHL has named Ice Bears goalie Stephen Mundinger as the SPHL Player of the Week after he backstopped Knoxville to a pair of wins over the weekend, including his first shutout of the year.

The third-year pro stopped all 38 shots he faced against Roanoke on Halloween to keep the game scoreless late into the third period before the Ice Bears scored a pair of goals late en route to a 2-0 victory on UT Federal Credit Union Home Ice at the Civic Coliseum. The clean sheet was Mundinger's seventh in the regular season during his career.

Mundinger followed up his performance with 32 saves on Saturday at Birmingham to help Knoxville to its third straight win. After conceding two first period goals, Mundinger shut down the Bulls over the final 40 minutes as Knoxville scored four unanswered to claim a 5-2 win and a sweep of the weekend.

The Ice Bears will host Pensacola this Friday and Saturday at the Civic Coliseum. Both games are set to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m.







