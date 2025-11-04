Thunderbolts Host Havoc this Friday for Military Appreciation Night

Published on November 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a weekend sweep on Ford Center ice over the Peoria Rivermen, the Thunderbolts will look for some revenge this Friday night against the Huntsville Havoc for Military Appreciation Night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts led the way with strong defense and goaltending against Peoria on Friday and Saturday nights, winning 2-1 on Friday with goals from Jordan Simoneau and Connor Federkow, and 4-1 on Saturday with goals from Connor Tait, Matthew Hobbs, Aidan Litke and Simoneau. Evansville only allowed 23 and 24 shots in each game respectively, with Kristian Stead stopping all but one shot in each game as Evansville improved to a 4-2 record.

The Week Ahead:

Military Appreciation Night presented by National Vet Help is Friday, November 7 at 7:00 pm against the Huntsville Havoc! A discounted $12 goal zone or $17 center ice ticket is available for all current and former military personnel and up to 5 people with proof of identification using this link: bit.ly/MilitaryAppreciation25. Game worn specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game and replicas will be available at the merchandise stand outside of Section 102.

Coming Soon:

Bring the whole family to our annual Free Kids Friday & Mascot Night on Friday, November 14th! All kids get in FREE (with valid adult ticket) alongside a paid adult ticket, plus enjoy a fun-filled night with your favorite mascots, games, and activities. The ticket offer is only able to be purchased at the Ford Center Box Office. Enjoy hanging with mascots from the Indianapolis Indians, Indy Ignite Volleyball, Ellis Park, University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Otters, Local Geico Office Gecko, Indiana Army National Guard and Highland Challenger Baseball, with more to come! Legendary Inflatables will have an inflatable slide set up in the lobby! It's the perfect way for young fans to experience the excitement of Thunderbolts hockey!

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 5-1-0, 10 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Alger (7 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Austin Alger (12 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (4-0-0, .942 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs HSV: 0-1

The Havoc defeated the Storm 2-1 in Quad City on Friday night, with Austin Alger scoring in the second period, and Josh Kestner with 3:09 remaining in the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Huntsville's perfect start came to an end on Sunday afternoon against Quad City, as they were defeated 6-4. Alger, Ethan Lindsay, Craig McCage, and Kevin Weaver-Vitale each scored a goal in Sunday's loss.

Call-up Report

- None To Report

Transactions:

- Tue. 11/4: D Jaden Shields signed to contract

- Tue. 11/4: F Connor Tait placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.