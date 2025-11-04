Knoxville's Stephen Mundinger Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Stephen Mundinger of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for October 27-November 2.

Mundinger went 2-0-0 with his first shutout of the season, posting a 1.00 goals against average and a 0.972 save percentage, as Knoxville extended their winning streak to three games.

On Friday, Mundinger stopped all 38 Roanoke shots, including 17 in the second period alone, as the Ice Bears blanked the Rail Yard Dawgs 2-0. The following night, Mundinger again stopped 17 second-period shots, en route to a 32-save outing in Knoxville's 5-2 win over Birmingham.

Now in his third SPHL season and second with the Ice Bears, the Smithtown, NY native is currently second in minutes played (251:10) while posting a 2.63 goals against average and a 0.925 save percentage.

Other nominees for the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Filimon Ledziankou, Birmingham (2 gp, 3a), Kristian Stead, Evansville (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.951 save %), Chance Gorman, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Austin Alger, Huntsville (3 gp, 3g, 3a), Tyler Willliams, Knoxville (2 gp, 3g, 1a, shg, gwg, +4), Bailey Brkin, Macon (0-0-1, 0.92 gaa, 37 saves), Lukas Jirousek, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, gwg), Jack Bostedt, Peoria (0-1-0, 1.32 gaa, 0.962 save %) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (1-1-0, 1.47 gaa, 0.955 save %)







