Dawgs Sign Lindberg, Place Bourgeois on 14-Day Ir, Release Miklakos

Published on November 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Gehrig Lindberg has signed a standard player contract with the team, and defenseman Fabrice Bourgeois has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list (retroactive to November 3). Additionally, the team has released forward Stefan Miklakos from his player tryout contract.

Lindberg joins the Dawgs for his second stint with the team, having initially played in six games for the Dawgs last February. In his six games last season for the Dawgs, the right-shot blue-liner had two assists, a plus-three rating, and seven penalty minutes. Lindberg started this season on injured reserve with the Fayetteville Marksmen, playing in Roanoke's 2-1 defeat at Fayetteville this past Saturday before he was released on Sunday. Lindberg has previously played for Roanoke, Fayetteville, Peoria, Quad City, Knoxville, and Macon in the SPHL, while also appearing for Baton Rouge, Blue Ridge, and Watertown in the FPHL. In 34 combined career SPHL appearances, the six-foot-one defenseman has five assists, 36 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating. In 66 combined FPHL games played, the 22-year-old has nine goals, 21 assists, 95 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. Before turning pro, Lindberg played junior hockey primarily in the OJHL and GOJHL, along with stints in the GMHL and NA3HL. The East Aurora, New York native is the younger brother of Benjamin Lindberg, who currently plays in the SPHL for the Peoria Rivermen.

Bourgeois is in his first season of pro hockey, recording a plus-one rating and zero penalty minutes in his first six games for the Dawgs, playing mostly alongside fellow Dawgs defenseman C.J. Valerian up to this point. The six-foot-four defenseman previously spent his junior hockey career in the QJHL, QCHL, SJHL, and MJAHL. In his last two seasons playing in the SJHL and MJAHL, the St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec native combined to record four goals, 19 assists, and 131 penalty minutes in 67 combined regular season and postseason appearances. Bourgeois featured prominently for the Edmundston Blizzard en route to an MJAHL championship this past spring.

Miklakos started this season in training camp with the Fayetteville Marksmen, falling just short of making the Opening Night roster before the Dawgs added him on a player tryout contract back on October 22. Miklakos played in four games for the Dawgs this season, and also played two games at the end of last season for the Macon Mayhem once his collegiate career had concluded. Prior to his start in professional hockey, the Pelham, New York native played for four seasons at SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA-DIII). In his college playing days, the five-foot-ten forward recorded 31 goals, 29 assists, 85 penalty minutes, and a plus-29 rating in 98 career games at Geneseo, as Miklakos was a part of two different conference championship teams. The 25-year-old also played two seasons of junior hockey between the NAHL and the NCDC, suiting up for the Lone Star Brahmas and Connecticut Junior Rangers, respectively.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, November 7, at the Pelham Civic Complex at 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.