Dawgs Come up Short in 3-2 OT Road Loss to Bulls

Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PELHAM, AL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (2-4-1) were outlasted on the road on Friday night against the Birmingham Bulls (1-3-2), falling 3-2 in overtime at the Pelham Civic Complex. Matt O'Dea and Marcus Fechko scored for Roanoke, while Austyn Roudebush stopped 43-of-46 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

The Bulls took advantage of an early offensive zone faceoff to grab the opening goal, as MacGregor Sinclair tickled the twine on a rip from the top of the left-wing circle at 1:15 to give Birmingham the lead. The Dawgs were outshot 7-3 to start the game, but started to find their balance as the period went along. After Birmingham squandered a transition chance, Roanoke's Travis Broughman found Marcus Fechko leaking out for a breakaway chance, and the rookie tied the game on his second career goal at 13:47. After the early disadvantage in the shots on goal column, the Dawgs ended the frame with a 13-10 lead in that count. A late penalty by the Bulls would give Roanoke a power play chance to start the second period as well, with the score tied 1-1 at the first intermission.

Roanoke's early power play chance came up empty, as did Birmingham's first chance of the game after Andrew Harley was called for interference. Tensions continued to mount, and Roanoke's Matt Dorsey dropped the mitts with Birmingham's Phillipe Caron at 8:38, while Andrew Stacey and Vadim Frolov also got off-setting roughing minors for the Dawgs and Bulls, respectively. That led to 4-on-4 action, and after a great hustle play by Roanoke forwards Ryan Reifler and Joe Widmar, O'Dea creeped into the high-slot from the Birmingham blue line and fired his first goal of the season to the back of the net at 10:07. The Dawgs would have to kill off another Birmingham power play, and the Bulls outshot Roanoke 17-10 in the period, but the 2-1 lead remained intact for the Dawgs heading to the final frame.

Another early goal at the start of a period enabled the Bulls to tie the score, as Filimon Ledziankou's shot rebounded to his brother, Arkhip, before Filimon tied the game at 2-2 just 25 seconds into the third frame following the net-front scramble. Both the Dawgs and the Bulls had chances to take the game in regulation, with the Bulls getting another power play in the third and a two-minute stretch of 4-on-4 action opening up play for both teams. For the 11th time in 32 regular season meetings, post-regulation was required between Roanoke and Birmingham. An early tripping minor just 24 seconds into the frame against Roanoke's Travis Broughman put Birmingham back on the power play, and defenseman Doug Scott jammed home the game-winning goal from the slot at the 0:45 mark to give the Bulls their first win of the year.

Hayden Stewart saved 34-of-36 shots faced for Birmingham. The Dawgs were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Bulls went 1-for-4 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to face the Peoria Rivermen for a two-game series starting on Friday, November 14, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST.







