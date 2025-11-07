Mayhem Bring Back Miklakos

November 7, 2025

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed forward Stefan Miklakos ahead of their series in Fayetteville this weekend.

Miklakos, 25, from Pelham, N.Y., returns to the Mayhem following a brief stint with the Mayhem to begin his professional career in the final two regular season games of the 2024-25 season. Miklakos spent training camp with Fayetteville this season, before being waived and subsequently signed to a PTO by Roanoke.

In his four years at SUNY-Geneseo, he scored 60 points (31 g, 29 a) in 98 games. His career best season came in 2022-23, when he led the team in goals with 15, and recorded 24 total points in 26 games.

The signing comes following the Mayhem waiving forward Bobby Price on Monday.

The Mayhem continue their three-week road trip tonight in Fayetteville, before returning home Friday, November 21 at 7:00 PM to take on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs on Medieval Knight.







