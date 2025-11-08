Marksmen Calm the Mayhem in Weekend Opener
Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Macon Mayhem 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.
The streak of scoreless first periods came to an end, as Jake Goldowski scored the lone goal at 8:26, putting the Mayhem up 1-0, set up by Alex Cohen and Justin Thompson.
In the second period, the lone goal came from Ryan Lieth putting home a one-time blast at 16:50, set up by Mike Moran and Tim Kent, evening up the score 1-1 for the first power play goal of the season.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, despite Fayetteville outshooting Macon 9-6 in the final frame.
Graeme McCrory notched the game-winner 3:57 into the overtime period, set up by Ryan Lieth and Coltan Wilkie to secure the 2-1 final.
Mason Beaupit stopped 24-of-25 in the win and Josh Boyko stopped 33-of-35 in the Mayhem effort.
The two teams are back in action tomorrow for Toy Story Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.
