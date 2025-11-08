Marksmen Calm the Mayhem in Weekend Opener

Published on November 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Macon Mayhem 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.

The streak of scoreless first periods came to an end, as Jake Goldowski scored the lone goal at 8:26, putting the Mayhem up 1-0, set up by Alex Cohen and Justin Thompson.

In the second period, the lone goal came from Ryan Lieth putting home a one-time blast at 16:50, set up by Mike Moran and Tim Kent, evening up the score 1-1 for the first power play goal of the season.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, despite Fayetteville outshooting Macon 9-6 in the final frame.

Graeme McCrory notched the game-winner 3:57 into the overtime period, set up by Ryan Lieth and Coltan Wilkie to secure the 2-1 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 24-of-25 in the win and Josh Boyko stopped 33-of-35 in the Mayhem effort.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow for Toy Story Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.







SPHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.