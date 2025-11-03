Marksmen Fall to Roanoke in Overtime Loss

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in overtime on Sunday.

The Marksmen had a better start, leading shots 11-4, but saw neither team bury the puck in the net in the opening frame for the fifth consecutive game.

Joe Widmar, for the second consecutive night, opened the scoring at 6:32 to make it 1-0, set up by Marcus Fechko and Trey Fechko. Chance Gorman answered back at 13:11, evening it up 1-1, catching a back-door pass from Mike Moran with Cayden Cahill picking up the secondary assist. Hlib Varava put the Marksmen ahead at 17:30, making it 2-1, right off a faceoff win from Chance Gorman, rounding out the scoring from the middle frame.

Matt Dorsey scored the lone goal in the final frame at 9:21, assisted by Ryan Reifler and CJ Valerian, to make it 2-2 and force overtime.

CJ Valerian potted home a flurry of chaos on the netfront, set up by Gustav Muller and Joe Widmar, giving the Dawgs a 3-2 overtime win.

Fayetteville will be back at home on Friday, Nov. 7, against the Macon Mayhem for Hockey Fights Cancer. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

