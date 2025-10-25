Marksmen Fall to Peoria to Begin Two Game Stand

PEORIA, Ill. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell to the Peoria Rivermen 3-1 on Friday night.

Fayetteville had the advantage in the opening frame, leading the shot column 13-6, but neither team found the back of the net.

Garrett Devine opened the scoring 2:16 into the second period, set up by Michael McChesney and Griffen Fox, making it 1-0. Braydon Barker put the Rivermen up 2-0 at 9:27, capitalizing on the man-advantage set up by Cory Dennis and Alec Baer to round out the scoring for the middle frame.

John Moncovich put the Marksmen on the board 6:41 into the final frame, set up by Tim Kent to make it 2-1. Kylar Fenton notched another on the man-advantage, set up by Braydon Barker and Alec Baer at 14:17, closing out the scoring 3-1.

Colby Muise stopped 17-of-20 shots in the effort and Nick Latinovich stopped 37-of-38 in the Rivermen win.

Peoria and Fayetteville will square off again tomorrow, with puck drop from the Peoria Civic Center set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 1 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Dia De Los Muertos Night presented by El Cazador. Single game tickets can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com/tickets.

