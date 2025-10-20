Marksmen Sign Graeme McCrory for 2025-26 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday the signing of forward Graeme McCrory.

McCrory, 25, begins his professional career after a four-year collegiate career with Stevenson University (NCAA III), where he helped the Mustangs to a Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) championship last season. Throughout 108 games played, the Oshawa, Ontario native recorded 19 goals and 26 assists.

McCrory and the Marksmen hit the road to Peoria for a two-game stand against the Rivermen on Oct. 24 and 25th. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:15 p.m. CDT from the Peoria Civic Center. The game will be broadcast live on FloHockey.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 1 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Dia De Los Muertos Night presented by El Cazador. Single game tickets can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com/tickets.







