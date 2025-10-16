Marksmen Sign Colby Muise

Published on October 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday the signing of goaltender Colby Muise for the 2025-26 season.

Muise, 27, spent last season with the Peoria Rivermen, where he earned the honor of being the SPHL's Goaltender of the Year.

In 31 appearances with the Rivermen, the Yarmouth, Nova Scotia native posted a 23-3-2-2 record. Muise had a league-best goals against average (1.68), save percentage (.933) and shutouts (8) last season, where he earned a spot on the SPHL First All-Star team.

Muise joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Tim Kent, Jesper Tarkianen, Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Paul Maust, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos, Joseph Drapluk, Coltan Wilkie, John Aonso

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins

Goaltender: Mason Beaupit

