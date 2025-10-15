Ice Bears Enter New Partnership with UT Federal Credit Union

The Knoxville Ice Bears are proud to announce an extended partnership with UT Federal Credit Union (UTFCU) through the 2029-2030 season. The partnership includes the naming rights to Knoxville's home games, which will officially be played at "UT Federal Credit Union home ice at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum."

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with UT Federal Credit Union ahead of our 24th season," said Ice Bears President and CEO Mike Murray. "We pride ourselves on being a longtime staple in this community, and having partners like UTFCU that are committed to making this community greater is always a goal of ours. We're incredibly grateful for our partners that enable us to continue bringing a high-quality, entertaining and family-friendly product to the city of Knoxville."

UTFCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit, financial institution. Committed to member-obsessed service, UTFCU offers a full range of financial solutions that support local growth and empower members to reach their goals.

"We're thrilled to be the 'Official Credit Union of the Knoxville Ice Bears,'" said UT Federal Credit Union President and CEO Kenyon Warren. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to the Knoxville community. We will create meaningful experiences that demonstrate the value of partnership between a hometown credit union and a hometown team."

"We're proud to spread our mission - to improve lives, financially and beyond - to the rink, the stands and throughout our community," Warren added.

The Ice Bears will begin the 2025-26 season on the road on Saturday at Fayetteville and return home for opening night on Friday, October 24. Fans can expect to see UTFCU's presence around the Civic Coliseum and hear them as the new presenting sponsor of the Ice Bears radio broadcast.







