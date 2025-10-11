Ice Bears Front Office Staffer Scores, Knoxville Routs Birmingham in Preseason Game

Knoxville outscored Birmingham 7-2 in regulation, Birmingham scored in overtime and the Ice Bears scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Ice Bears an unofficial 8-3 win over the Bulls in a preseason game at UT Federal Credit Union Home Ice at the Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Drew King scored the opening goal at 3:47 for Knoxville when he stole the puck in the Birmingham zone and beat Dysen Skinner's glove. King, a former Tennessee Ice Vol and the team's current head coach, is the Knoxville Ice Bears' Corporate Sales Executive in the organization's front office.

Blake Tosto scored two minutes later on a transition play to make it 2-0. Tyler Williams fed Tosto the puck from the neutral zone and Tosto carried into the slot and fired past Skinner.

Kyren Gronick scored off a rebound to get Birmingham on the board at 9:48.

Williams scored from the right circle off a pass from Tosto to make it 3-1 at 14:53. Nathan Carl ripped a drag shot from the left circle to give Knoxville its fourth goal before the end of the first period.

Conor Breen scored from in front of the crease off a pass from behind the net by Jimmy Soper at 14:03 of the second. Noah Finstrom scored with a one-timer from the left circle on a power play at 18:59 to make it 6-1 at the second intermission.

Robin Liljekvist struck a one-timer from the right circle that found its way in past Hayden Stewart at 9:11 to give the Ice Bears a six-goal lead in the third period.

Filimon Ledziankou capped off the scoring with seven seconds left in the third with a shot from the right circle that beat emergency backup goaltender Phil Krawec.

Michael Herrera scored at 3:13 in overtime during the extra session to send the game to the shootout.

Hunter Virostek stopped all five Birmingham shooters and Finstrom netted a shot past Stewart in the fifth round to close it out.

The Ice Bears open the regular season next Saturday in Fayetteville. The Bulls will host Evansville Friday night.







