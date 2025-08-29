Experienced Blue Liner Vance Returning to Knoxville

Published on August 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed experienced defenseman Carson Vance to return to the team for the 2025-26 season. The upcoming year will be Vance's sixth in the SPHL.

The 29-year-old Arizona native appeared in 55 games last year during his first season in Knoxville. He set career highs with seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points. He added three assists in six playoff games before an upper body injury in game three of the President's Cup semifinals against Birmingham-his former team-forced him to miss the championship series against Evansville.

Vance has appeared in 169 SPHL games over the past five years and also has 51 career appearances in the ECHL. Prior to turning pro, he spent two seasons at NCAA Division I Western Michigan before concluding his collegiate career at SUNY-Oswego. He also played 168 games in the USHL.

The Ice Bears open their 24th season in franchise history on Saturday, October 18 in Fayetteville. Knoxville plays its home opener the following Friday against Roanoke at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.