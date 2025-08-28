Marksmen Sign Tyler Love

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Tyler Love for the 2025-26 season.

Love, 25, was second among Marksmen defenseman in scoring last season, having recorded 18 points (4g+14a) in 51 games. He also earned his first ECHL call up and played three games with the Reading Royals.

The Moon Township, Pa., native has been integral for Fayetteville since his impressive eight-game debut in spring of 2024 when he contributed eight points in 11 games after joining the team from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Love joins fellow defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes and Gehrig Lindberg, and forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai and Kyler Head among the announced players for the upcoming season.

