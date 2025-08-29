Valerian Returns for the 2025-2026 Season

Published on August 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs are announced that defenseman C.J. Valerian has been signed for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

During the 2024-25 season, Valerian split time between the ECHL and the SPHL having posted two assists and a +4 rating over 20 games in the ECHL (Reading and Bloomington.)

Upon returning to Roanoke in February last season, he made an immediate impact. Across 26 regular season games for the Dawgs, Valerian recorded four goals, seven assists and an impressive +17 rating. He also scored a goal while appearing in all three postseason games for the Dawgs.

After beginning his pro career in 2019-2020, Valerian developed into a dependable two-way defender. His continued presence bolsters the blue line and strengthens the team's depth.

Roanoke is set to kick off their tenth season on Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M. against the Huntsville Havoc for Opening Night of the 2025-2026 season sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office st aff. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale at the Berglund Center box office and online on Wednesday, September 17.







