Defenseman Doney Returns to Roanoke

Published on October 13, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Cory Doney has signed a contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Doney returns for his second year with Roanoke after appearing as a rookie for the Dawgs last season. In his first year with the Dawgs, Doney notched two goals, two assists, 18 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in 32 regular season games, and also played in one game during the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs for Roanoke. Prior to arriving in the Star City, the Northfield Falls, Vermont native played three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In 34 career games played at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Before his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

Additionally, rookie forward Hunter Brackett has reported to training camp after starting the season with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17 against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with 94.9 Star Country FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







