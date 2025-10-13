Ice Flyers New Season Begins with Whole New Look Inside Bay Center

Six months have passed and so much has changed with the Ice Flyers as the new season kicks off.

Saturday's opening night game against the Macon Mayhem begins a new era in the 30th anniversary year of pro hockey in Pensacola.

This game will offer fans who didn't attend the exhibition game a first look at a new coaching staff, a brand-new ice surface, new dasherboards and glass, a new lighting and sound system and a whole new experience at the Pensacola Bay Center for the 2025-26 season.

With that in mind, here are six things to know, heading into the 7 p.m. opening face off for Saturday night's season opener.

1) Return of legacy player Jeremy Gates as Ice Flyers new head coach, along with Justin Stevens as full-time assistant and hockey operations director.

Long-time Ice Flyers fans remember Gates, now 38, as a towering defenseman from Jackson, Michigan with a big shot and a don't-mess-with presence when he dropped the gloves. He played parts of five seasons and 95 games for the Ice Flyers and became one of just three players to be part of three Ice Flyers' SPHL championship teams.

He was an ECHL assistant coach for four seasons, after working seven years ago as Rod Aldoff's assistant with the Ice Flyers that season.

"Excited," said Gates, summing up his emotions. "Just like our front office is going through right now, there are a heck of a lot of things you have to do to get ready. The thing is, I have not coached any of these players and I've not been on the ice with any of them (until last week), so that part is exciting, but it's going to be a heck of a lot of evaluating in a short period of time."

Stevens helped coach the University of Ottawa to the Canadian universities' national championship last season and he has a prior coaching relationship with Gates in the Central Canada Hockey League, a junior league.

"He comes with a heckuva lot of knowledge," Gates said. "He wants to continue on and move up to the highest level of hockey and that's the attitude I look for. He knows how a championship team is supposed to be. And he's hungry to win.

2) A new ice-making system, matching what is used at NHL arenas, has given the Bay Center playing surface a smooth look.

On the final days of September, the Bay Center operations staff turned on and began installing the new ice surface, which is a dramatic change from the original machinery. It was a slow, consistent chill down to get the temperature at 15 degrees and prevent concrete cracks.

Fans will immediately see a big difference.

"It's an NHL rink now, so it's outstanding," said forward Shane Bull, one of the seven returning players, following the team's first practice Tuesday on the new ice surface. "The ice was unbelievable. A lot different from last year for sure.

"Last year you could not even make a pass off the wall without the puck bouncing in the air. Now, there is no issue with that, so you can make smooth plays off the wall. Overall, the ice just feels smooth."

3) New dasher boards, new plexiglass panels, and new upgraded seating along the ice for better VIP experience.

Just like the ice surface, the boards and glass are NHL standard. The boards have springs built in for give and rubber covering for more safety.

"I think fans are immediately going to notice the dasher board system and the glass, how clear it is, how few obstructions in their view," said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. "Everything is so much cleaner. There is way more action on the boards. They are lively.

"The boards have spring in them... as opposed to rock hard glass (from panels)," Shane Bull said. "It's a safer environment."

New padded seats have been installed on the three rows near the glass and a new area behind the players' benches. The seats come complete with cup holders.

4) Modern LED lighting installed from the arena rafters has made the entire rink and seating experience a whole lot brighter.

This is another one of those instant recognition differences when walking into the Bay Center and getting close to the playing surface.

"Fans will notice the lighting instantly. It's a different type of lighting obviously," Harris said. "We can do so much more with this lighting system. Fans will see the full light show on opening night."

5) A new sound system has been installed.

Along with the lighting, this is going to enhance the fan experience for all events at the Bay Center, especially concerts. It was part of the upgrades made by Escambia County in return for the Sun Belt Conference to renew its contract with the men's and women's basketball tournament.

"There is so much more we can do," Harris said. "We'll have the full effect on display for opening night.

6) The arena temperature feels much better, because of the new ice refrigeration system.

On those cooler (for us) winter nights in Pensacola, Ice Flyers fans attending the game should no longer be dressed like they are taking a sled ride in Alaska.

"They won't be freezing anymore," said Harris, laughing. "It's because it has the modern system (of refrigeration). You don't need to keep the entire building cold to keep the ice at a certain temperature.

"It's NHL standards, so any NHL arena will put in what we just put in from the flooring to the boards to glass. It's unlike anything anyone has seen in Pensacola. This is an extremely modern ice plant system and it's what's needed for player safety and the game itself."







