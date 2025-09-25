Ice Flyers Announce the Signing of Goaltender Logan Flodell

Published on September 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and goaltender Logan Flodell have agreed to terms for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

"We're excited to bring Logan Flodell to Pensacola. Between his competitiveness and his valuable experience, we believe he has the tools to make an immediate impact. Logan will give us stability in net and will push our standards as an organization. We see him fitting not just as a goaltender, but as a key part of our culture," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Flodell, a Saskatchewan native, joins the Ice Flyers after spending time overseas in the EIHL, AIHL, and most recently the CEHL. Prior to Flodell's time overseas, he moved between the ECHL and AHL. Now 28 years old, Flodell has gained a surplus of experience across many leagues that he looks to bring into the Ice Flyers organization.

After catching up with Flodell following his signing, he stated "I couldn't be happier to join the club and looking forward to seeing the fan base."







