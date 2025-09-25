Marksmen Sign John Aonso
Published on September 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of John Aonso for the 2025-26 season.
Aonso, 26, came to Fayetteville following a four-game stint with the Peoria Rivermen, where he recorded an assist. The Toronto native played both as a defenseman and forward for Fayetteville and recorded seven points in 46 points as a Marksmen.
Aonso joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:
Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos
Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins
Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise
Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Aonso and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!
