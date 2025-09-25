Havoc Partner with Bandits Hockey and Underhill Media for FloHockey Broadcast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce a new broadcast partnership with Bandits Hockey for all Havoc home games streamed on FloHockey.

Bandits Hockey, a popular local hockey brand with a strong online following, will serve as the broadcast team, with Jacob Murphy and Guy Schafer providing play-by-play and color commentary throughout the season. Their energy, insight, and passion for the game will bring a fresh perspective to Havoc fans watching from home.

Joining along with Bandits Hockey is Underhill Media, whose involvement helps make this partnership and broadcast possible.

"We're thrilled to have Bandits Hockey join our broadcast team," said Clay Gully, VP of Marketing for the Huntsville Havoc. "Their connection to the local hockey community and their ability to engage fans online makes them a perfect fit to elevate our broadcast coverage."

Fans can catch every Havoc game this season on FloHockey.







