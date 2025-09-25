Ice Flyers Celebrate 30th Year of Hockey in Pensacola

This season, the Pensacola Ice Flyers proudly celebrate the 30th anniversary of hockey's arrival in Pensacola. In 1996, the city welcomed its first professional hockey team, the Pensacola Ice Pilots. The Ice Pilots competed in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) from 1996 until 2008, when the franchise folded after ownership elected not to field a team for the 2008-09 season.

Hockey returned to Pensacola in the summer of 2009 with the birth of the Ice Flyers, who began play in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) that fall. Since then, the team has grown into one of the league's premier franchises, earning multiple championships, drawing strong attendance, and making a lasting impact throughout the community.

Celebrating 30 years of hockey in Pensacola is not only a milestone for the Ice Flyers but also for the entire community that has supported the sport with such passion since the Ice Pilots arrived. This anniversary is a testament to the generations of fans, players, and staff who have made hockey a lasting tradition here on the Gulf Coast. We are proud to honor the past three decades while looking forward to an exciting future for hockey in Pensacola.

Team Owner Greg Harris

On February 28, join us for our 30th Anniversary Game as we celebrate the history and accomplishments of hockey in Pensacola over the past three decades! It will be a night filled with hockey, fun, and appreciation for our fans, who have supported the sport in our community for 30 years.

Purchase Tickets to the 30th Anniversary Game here: https://icefly.co/30thAnniversary







