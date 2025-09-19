Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Revised Theme Night Schedule

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers today announced a revision to their 2025-26 theme night schedule following the rescheduling of the Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow. The popular Small Dog Race Night will now be held on November 15, while Blue Angels Night has been moved to November 29.

Small Dog Race Night, a fan-favorite event where small dogs compete on ice during intermission, was originally scheduled for late November but will now take place on Saturday, November 15. Dog owners interested in having their pets participate should register through the Ice Flyers website here.

Blue Angels Night, celebrating Pensacola's renowned flight demonstration squadron, will now be held on Saturday, November 29. The Blue Angels will be honored with special commemorative jerseys worn by Ice Flyers players. Active, retired or veteran military personnel can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person only at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

