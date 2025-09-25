Ice Flyers Sign Point Scoring Forward Zack Bross

Published on September 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FL - Head Coach Jeremy Gates and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season with Forward Zack Bross.

"We are excited about Zack coming to Pensacola. He has a high hockey IQ and provides a veteran presence to his game and our locker room. The leadership he provides our team on and off the ice are just one reason Justin and I are excited for training camp to get started," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Bross, a 6'0" right-handed forward, joins the Ice Flyers following his time in France2 with Strasbourg. Last season, he put up 39 points (13g, 26a) across 41 games, including 16 points (5g, 11a) during Strasbourg's 13-game playoff run.

Prior to Bross heading overseas, he began his college career at UMass-Boston then transferred to Long Island University, where he was named captain in his senior year. Following his collegiate career, Bross played in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers.

Now returning to the States, Zack Bross brings his skills and international experience back to the Ice Flyers. When asked what Ice Flyers nation should expect from him as a player, Bross didn't hesitate:

"A player with an edge. I have fun getting under people's skin and love nothing more than to finish a hit or score a goal and then smile and laugh all the way back to the bench."







