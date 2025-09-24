Della Civita Inks Deal in Macon

Published on September 24, 2025

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Domenic Della Civita for the 2025-26 season.

Della Civita, 26, from Trenton, Ontario, began his professional career last season with the FPHL's Watertown Wolves, where he was teammates on the blue line with fellow Mayhem signee Trevor Grasby. He put up eight points (3 g, 5 a) in 14 games along with 22 penalty minutes. He also recorded a goal and an assist in three playoff games for Watertown.

"Domenic is a well-rounded defenseman who contributes offensively, and is great at killing zone exits," said coach Dave Pszenyczny.

Before joining Watertown last season, Della Civita was the captain of NCAA division-III Misericordia University, where he spent four years on the blue line. In 88 games, he produced 17 points (5 g, 12 a).

"I'm excited to join the Macon Mayhem and get to work with a hungry group," said Della Civita. "I'm here to compete, contribute, and help bring a championship back to Macon."

