Marksmen Acquire Goaltender of the Year Colby Muise from Peoria Rivermen

Published on September 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired Colby Muise in exchange for Defenseman, Nick Parody and Future Considerations.

Parody, 27, has been a mainstay on the back end for Fayetteville for parts of the last three seasons with 102 combined regular season and playoff games under his belt as a Marksmen.

"We thank and respect Parody for everything he has done for us during his time here and hope nothing but the best for him moving forward." Coach Sharkey said,

Muise, 27, spent his first season in the SPHL with the Peoria Rivermen accumulating 31 regular season wins. He had the best goals-against average (1.68), the best save percentage (.933), and the most shutouts (8) in the league this year.

"We are excited about bringing Colby into our organization. A player of his caliber will help raise our level as a team and we look forward to seeing him in a Marksmen jersey."

