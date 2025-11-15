Marksmen Blanked by Pensacola in Weekend Opener

Published on November 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-0 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night.

Blake Wells cashed in a rebound 7:41 into the first, making it 1-0 Ice Flyers, with Matt Wiesner and Andrew Poulias picking up the helpers. Tyler German put Pensacola up 2-0 at 15:22 into the period, rounding out the scoring in the opening frame.

German intercepted a pass in the Fayetteville zone, making it 3-0 with a shorthanded tally 7:53 into the middle frame, for his second of the contest and the lone goal of the period.

Nicholas Aromatario found a lane through a screen right off of a faceoff at 4:24 into the final frame, making it 4-0, set up by Andrew Poulias and Tyler Burnie to close out the scoring in the contest.

Mason Beaupit stopped 32-of-36 shots in the Marksmen effort and Rico DiMatteo stopped 34-of-34.

Pensacola and Fayetteville will square off again tomorrow night, with puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center being set for 7:05 p.m. CST.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 26, against the Birmingham Bulls for Blackout Wednesday.







SPHL Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.