Marksmen Down Mayhem with Second Period Surge

Published on February 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Macon Mayhem 5-1 on Friday night.

Graeme McCrory opened the scoring 16:10 into the first period, capitalizing on a bounce off the boards from Coltan Wilkie and Kyler Head, putting the Marksmen ahead 1-0 for the lone goal of the first period.

The second period surge started from Blake Holmes, following up on his own rebound 48 seconds into the middle frame, with Marcus Fechko grabbing the helper to make it 2-0. Marcus Fechko banged home a goal of his own at 9:03, catching the backdoor feed from John Moncovich and Matt Wiesner, extending the lead to 3-0. John Moncovich added a goal of his own at 17:30, putting home the backdoor feed from Coltan Wilkie and Tyler Love, rounding out the second period scoring 4-0.

Justin Kelly deflected a shot from Noah Roitman and Michael Herrera at 10:39 to put Macon on the board, making it 4-1. Blake Humphrey added a tally at 12:42, set up by Shane Murphy, securing the 5-1 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 33-of-34 shots in the Marksmen win. Josh Boyko stopped 14-of-17 and Bailey Brkin stopped 11-of-13 in relief for the Mayhem efforts.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night, with puck drop from the Macon Coliseum set for 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







