Ice Flyers Downed by Birmingham Bulls, 4-1
Published on February 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers fell 4-1 to the Birmingham Bulls on Dino Race Night, presented by Xtream, presented by Mediacom, at the Hangar.
Birmingham opened the scoring when Kyren Gronick found the back of the net, but Pensacola answered quickly as Nicholas Aromatario tied the game at 1-1 heading into the second period. The Bulls regained the lead on the power play when Drake Glover scored after Ethan Price was whistled for a slashing penalty. The Ice Flyers were unable to even things up in the middle frame and went into the third trailing by one.
Birmingham added insurance midway through the third as Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira extended the lead, and CJ Walker sealed it with an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 as the Bulls came away with the win.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow to wrap up the weekend series during the 30th Anniversary of Pensacola Hockey Celebration.
Fans can bid on #4 Nicholas Aromatario's Goal Puck from tonight on DASH
Scoring Summary
First Period
BHM 1, PEN 0
2:45 Kyren Gronick - Walker
BHM 1, PEN 1
3:02 Nicholas Aromatario (5) - Z. Jones, Allen
Shots on goal: BHM 10, PEN 11
Second Period
BHM 2, PEN 1
4:46 Drake Glover - Weight, Scahill
Shots on Goal: BHM 9, PEN 7
Third Period
BHM 3, PEN 1
9:35 Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira - Weight, Scahill
BHM 4, PEN 1
18:00 CJ Walker - Weight
Shots on Goal: BHM 15, PEN 6
Total Shots on Goal: BHM 34, PEN 24
SPHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Havoc Make Waves But Rivermen Sail off Victorious - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Flyers Downed by Birmingham Bulls, 4-1 - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Rivermen Prevail over Huntsville, 6-3, in Back-and-Forth Contest - Peoria Rivermen
- River Monsters Trounced by Marksmen - Macon Mayhem
- Dawgs Strike Late to Stun Ice Bears, 6-5, in Shootout - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Win Streak Ends at Five Games with Loss to Storm - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Marksmen Down Mayhem with Second Period Surge - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Ice Bears Rally for a Point in 6-5 Shootout Loss - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ford Returns in Time for Fayetteville Series - Macon Mayhem
- Game Preview: February 27 vs Birmingham - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Thunderbolts Hold off Bulls for Fifth Straight Win - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Mayhem Can't Mount Another Comeback in Loss to Ice Flyers - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.