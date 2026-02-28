Ice Flyers Downed by Birmingham Bulls, 4-1

Published on February 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers fell 4-1 to the Birmingham Bulls on Dino Race Night, presented by Xtream, presented by Mediacom, at the Hangar.

Birmingham opened the scoring when Kyren Gronick found the back of the net, but Pensacola answered quickly as Nicholas Aromatario tied the game at 1-1 heading into the second period. The Bulls regained the lead on the power play when Drake Glover scored after Ethan Price was whistled for a slashing penalty. The Ice Flyers were unable to even things up in the middle frame and went into the third trailing by one.

Birmingham added insurance midway through the third as Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira extended the lead, and CJ Walker sealed it with an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 as the Bulls came away with the win.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow to wrap up the weekend series during the 30th Anniversary of Pensacola Hockey Celebration.

Scoring Summary

First Period

BHM 1, PEN 0

2:45 Kyren Gronick - Walker

BHM 1, PEN 1

3:02 Nicholas Aromatario (5) - Z. Jones, Allen

Shots on goal: BHM 10, PEN 11

Second Period

BHM 2, PEN 1

4:46 Drake Glover - Weight, Scahill

Shots on Goal: BHM 9, PEN 7

Third Period

BHM 3, PEN 1

9:35 Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira - Weight, Scahill

BHM 4, PEN 1

18:00 CJ Walker - Weight

Shots on Goal: BHM 15, PEN 6

Total Shots on Goal: BHM 34, PEN 24







