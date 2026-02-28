Havoc Make Waves But Rivermen Sail off Victorious

Published on February 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc battled with the Peoria Rivermen in a chaotic back-and-forth but could not maintain the momentum from the first period, falling 6-3 in a tough road loss.

The first period was eventful, seeing six goals. The Rivermen opened scoring at 2:27. Tensions skyrocketed after Peoria capitalized on a power play at 4:25, extending their lead to 2-0. Driven by the heightened pressure, the Havoc made three unanswered goals in two minutes. Josh Kestner, assisted by Dawson Sciarrino and Jack Jaunich, put a puck in the net to cut Peoria's lead in half. Tying up the score, Jack Jaunich, backed by Josh Kestner and Dom Procopio, followed with another goal. At 8:23, Phil Elgstam netted a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Dom Procopio and Craig McCabe, giving Huntsville the lead. The Rivermen pulled even at 18:08, knotting the score just before the first break.

The Havoc dialed up the offensive pressure in the second period, outshooting the Rivermen 9-5. Yet, Peoria found a gap and scored their game-winning goal at 5:18. Dom Procopio dropped the gloves with a Peoria defenseman right after, resulting in fighting majors for both teams, including two for the Havoc.

Peoria went on to extend their lead at 7:44 of the third period. Despite a power play opportunity, Huntsville could not find enough traction to make a late comeback. The Rivermen added another goal at 16:01, doubling their lead to 6-3 and sealing their victory.

Brian Wilson stopped 19-of-25 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Saturday, February 28 against the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center.







SPHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.