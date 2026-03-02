Havoc Fend off Rally, Secure 3-2 Win over Quad City

Published on March 1, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







MOLINE, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc held off a late Quad City Storm push to secure a back-to-back 3-2 win on the road.

Coming to a quick start, Josh Kestner, assisted by Jack Jaunich and Lincoln Erne, scored a short-handed goal at 1:37 into the first period. Just moments later, the Storm answered on that same power play, denying the Havoc an early lead. Both teams battled for openings, but the scoreboard stayed locked at one apiece before the intermission.

Tensions mounted in the second period, highlighted by continued physicality and action-packed play. At 6:50, Kevin Weaver-Vitale, set up by Connor Galloway and Cole Golka, put a puck behind the opposing goalie with a slapshot, extending Huntsville's lead to 2-1. Brian Wilson stopped a penalty shot at 17:03, challenging Quad City's chance for an equalizer at the end of the middle frame.

Due to a late double minor against the Storm in the previous frame and two minor penalties early into the third, the Havoc went on an extended 5-on-3 power play. With the support of Jack Jaunich and Josh Kestner, Phil Elgstam capitalized on the two-man advantage, scoring what would stand as the game-winning goal. Quad City fought back hard, finding the back of the net at 8:24 to make it a one-goal game. Huntsville was able to fend off all other attempts at a late tie, taking a back-to-back win after another gritty 3-2 battle.

Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-28 shots to seal the win. Huntsville went 1-for-9 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Friday, March 6 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center.







SPHL Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.