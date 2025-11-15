Ice Flyers Blank Marksmen, 4-0

Published on November 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers showed out in front of 5,787 fans at Adult Jersey Giveaway Night, dominating the Fayetteville Marksmen with a commanding 4-0 victory at the Hangar.

Blake Wells opened the scoring in the first period with his third goal of the season, followed by Tyler German's fourth goal to give the Ice Flyers a 2-0 lead. German struck again in the second period, capitalizing on a shorthanded opportunity to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Nicholas Aromatario added his first goal of the season in the third period to seal the 4-0 win.

Rico DiMatteo capped off the night with a stellar performance in net, recording his first professional shutout with 34 saves.

Fans can bid on the autographed goal pucks from tonight's game on DASH.

The Ice Flyers are back tomorrow night for Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter for game two of the weekend series against the Marksmen.

Scoring Summary

First Period

FAY 0, PEN 1

7:41 Blake Wells (3) - Wiesner, Poulias

FAY 0, PEN 2

15:22 Tyler German (4) - Unassisted

Shots on goal: FAY 11, PEN 25

Second Period

FAY 0, PEN 3

7:53 Tyler German (5) - Unassisted

Shots on goal: FAY 9, PEN 13

Third Period

FAY 0, PEN 4

4:24 Nicholas Aromatario (1) - Poulias, Burnie

Shots on goal: FAY 14, PEN 8

Total shots on goal: FAY 34, PEN 36







