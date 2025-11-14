Game Preview: November 14, 2025 vs Fayetteville

Published on November 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers turn their attention to the Fayetteville Marksmen for the first of two weekend games.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

PROMO INFO

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

- The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a complimentary navy giveaway jersey.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Rally Gulf Coast. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #21 Sam Dabroswki's jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, November 15 for Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Away: Friday, November 21 at Huntsville | 7:00PM

Away: Saturday, November 22 at Huntsville | 7:00PM

Home: Wednesday, November 26 $5 Night Driven By Kia Autosport of Pensacola | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, November 29 Blue Angels Night Presented by Step One Buick GMC Pensacola | 7:00PM | Get Tickets







SPHL Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.